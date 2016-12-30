Is Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 176727.06, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has a large market cap size. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 7/1/2009. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is in the Beverages – Brewers industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, is 2364.47, and so far today it has a volume of 1271875. Performance year to date since the 7/1/2009 is -13.17%.

To help you determine whether Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 56.06 and forward P/E is 21.62. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a value for PEG of 6.67. P/S ratio is 4.2 and the P/B ratio is 4.98. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is *TBA and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) is trading at, 105.03 (0.13% today), Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a dividend yield of 3.25%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.87, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 36.38% after growing -10.40% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -59.60%, and -2.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1684.88, and the number of shares float is 837.29. The senior management bring insider ownership to 53.90%, and institutional ownership is at 5.80%. The float short is 0.31%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.08. Management has seen a return on assets of *TBA, and also a return on investment of 12.30%.

The ability for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is *TBA and total debt/equity is *TBA. In terms of margins, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a gross margin of 60.90%, with its operating margin at 27.30%, and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a profit margin of 2.70%.

The 52 week high is -21.54%, with 6.87% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -2.48% and the 200 day simple moving average is -12.18%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.