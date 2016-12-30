Is Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 10239.39, Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has a large market cap size. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 10/8/1997. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. is in the REIT – Diversified industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Annaly Capital Management, Inc., is 7296.79, and so far today it has a volume of 3476448. Performance year to date since the 10/8/1997 is 20.04%.

To help you determine whether Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 86.55 and forward P/E is 8.74. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 10.03 and the P/B ratio is 0.84. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 4.3 and 2.27 respectively.

At the current price Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) is trading at, 10.02 (-0.25% today), Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a dividend yield of 11.95%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.12, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -1.88% after growing 143.20% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 203.20%, and *TBA for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1019.86, and the number of shares float is 1014.01. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.27%, and institutional ownership is at 55.70%. The float short is 1.90%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.64. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.20%, and also a return on investment of 0.60%.

The ability for Annaly Capital Management, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.65 and total debt/equity is 5.78. In terms of margins, Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a gross margin of 41.90%, with its operating margin at *TBA, and Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a profit margin of 17.50%.

The 52 week high is -6.34%, with 36.14% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.13% and the 200 day simple moving average is 0.71%.

