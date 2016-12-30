Is Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 38100.83, Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has a large market cap size. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 10/30/2001. Anthem, Inc. is in the Health Care Plans industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for Anthem, Inc., is 1674.15, and so far today it has a volume of 533918. Performance year to date since the 10/30/2001 is 5.87%.

To help you determine whether Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 16.99 and forward P/E is 12.57. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Anthem, Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.55. P/S ratio is 0.46 and the P/B ratio is 1.54. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 14.96 and 14.9 respectively.

At the current price Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) is trading at, 143.5 (-0.87% today), Anthem, Inc. has a dividend yield of 1.80%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 29.60%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 8.52, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 6.56% after growing 4.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -5.30%, and 7.50% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 263.2, and the number of shares float is 262.45. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 89.50%. The float short is 3.00%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.7. Management has seen a return on assets of 3.60%, and also a return on investment of 8.30%.

The ability for Anthem, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.58 and total debt/equity is 0.63. In terms of margins, Anthem, Inc. has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 6.00%, and Anthem, Inc. has a profit margin of 2.70%.

The 52 week high is -3.21%, with 26.56% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.34% and the 200 day simple moving average is 8.37%.

