Is Aon plc (NYSE:AON), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 29207.64, Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has a large market cap size. Aon plc (NYSE: AON) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 9/7/1984. Aon plc is in the Insurance Brokers industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Aon plc, is 1037.32, and so far today it has a volume of 188156. Performance year to date since the 9/7/1984 is 22.38%.

To help you determine whether Aon plc (NYSE:AON) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 20.62 and forward P/E is 15.64. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Aon plc has a value for PEG of 2.51. P/S ratio is 2.52 and the P/B ratio is 5.49. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 30.87 and 28.63 respectively.

At the current price Aon plc (NYSE:AON) is trading at, 111.47 (0.04% today), Aon plc has a dividend yield of 1.18%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 5.4, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 9.80% after growing 4.70% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 9.70%, and 0.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 262.14, and the number of shares float is 260.5. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 90.90%. The float short is 0.84%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.1. Management has seen a return on assets of 5.60%, and also a return on investment of 13.90%.

The ability for Aon plc, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.1, and quick ratio is 1.1. Long term debt/equity is 1.12 and total debt/equity is 1.16. In terms of margins, Aon plc has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 18.10%, and Aon plc has a profit margin of 12.80%.

The 52 week high is -4.39%, with 34.67% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.01% and the 200 day simple moving average is 2.89%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.