Is Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 24358.1, Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has a large market cap size. Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 5/15/1979. Apache Corporation is in the Independent Oil & Gas industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for Apache Corporation, is 3431.59, and so far today it has a volume of 1057806. Performance year to date since the 5/15/1979 is 46.58%.

To help you determine whether Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 47.77. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Apache Corporation has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 4.73 and the P/B ratio is 3.75. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 19.8 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) is trading at, 63.79 (-0.12% today), Apache Corporation has a dividend yield of 1.57%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -22.72, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 239.60% after growing -495.10% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 89.70%, and -4.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 381.37, and the number of shares float is 377.67. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 96.50%. The float short is 6.17%, with the short ratio at a value of 6.79. Management has seen a return on assets of -37.20%, and also a return on investment of -137.00%.

The ability for Apache Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2, and quick ratio is 1.7. Long term debt/equity is 1.35 and total debt/equity is 0. In terms of margins, Apache Corporation has a gross margin of 69.40%, with its operating margin at *TBA, and Apache Corporation has a profit margin of *TBA.

The 52 week high is -7.54%, with 100.73% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.36% and the 200 day simple moving average is 12.76%.

