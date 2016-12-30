Is Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 35278.35, Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has a large market cap size. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 9/7/1984. Applied Materials, Inc. is in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Applied Materials, Inc., is 11184.73, and so far today it has a volume of 2811670. Performance year to date since the 9/7/1984 is 77.83%.

To help you determine whether Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 21.03 and forward P/E is 12.77. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Applied Materials, Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.35. P/S ratio is 3.26 and the P/B ratio is 4.9. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 9.41 and 19.94 respectively.

At the current price Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is trading at, 32.21 (-1.38% today), Applied Materials, Inc. has a dividend yield of 1.22%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 25.50%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.55, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 6.68% after growing 37.30% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 97.30%, and 39.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1080.17, and the number of shares float is 1070.86. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.50%, and institutional ownership is at 83.90%. The float short is 1.45%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.39. Management has seen a return on assets of 12.60%, and also a return on investment of 17.60%.

The ability for Applied Materials, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2.3, and quick ratio is 1.7. Long term debt/equity is 0.44 and total debt/equity is 0.46. In terms of margins, Applied Materials, Inc. has a gross margin of 41.70%, with its operating margin at 19.90%, and Applied Materials, Inc. has a profit margin of 15.90%.

The 52 week high is -4.36%, with 112.06% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.93% and the 200 day simple moving average is 22.46%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.