Is ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 22795.8, ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) has a large market cap size. ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 8/7/1997. ArcelorMittal is in the Steel & Iron industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for ArcelorMittal, is 18118.63, and so far today it has a volume of 8782161. Performance year to date since the 8/7/1997 is 74.17%.

To help you determine whether ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 11.8. PEG perhaps more useful shows that ArcelorMittal has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 0.4 and the P/B ratio is 0.74. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 10.1 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) is trading at, 7.28 (-1.02% today), ArcelorMittal has a dividend yield of 2.07%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -1.88, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 40.63% after growing -620.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 193.30%, and -6.80% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 3101.47, and the number of shares float is 1877.88. The senior management bring insider ownership to 44.80%, and institutional ownership is at 5.50%. The float short is 1.51%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.57. Management has seen a return on assets of *TBA, and also a return on investment of -11.20%.

The ability for ArcelorMittal, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.3, and quick ratio is 0.4. Long term debt/equity is 0.42 and total debt/equity is 0.48. In terms of margins, ArcelorMittal has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at *TBA, and ArcelorMittal has a profit margin of *TBA.

The 52 week high is -17.70%, with 148.29% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.38% and the 200 day simple moving average is 22.69%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.