Is Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 10543.44, Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has a large market cap size. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 9/14/1995. Arch Capital Group Ltd. is in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Arch Capital Group Ltd., is 375.19, and so far today it has a volume of 256133. Performance year to date since the 9/14/1995 is 23.43%.

To help you determine whether Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 16.38 and forward P/E is 16.62. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a value for PEG of 1.9. P/S ratio is 2.4 and the P/B ratio is 1.58. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 18.22 and 8.71 respectively.

At the current price Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) is trading at, 86.11 (0.02% today), Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 5.26, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 17.41% after growing -32.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 232.10%, and 28.00% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 122.47, and the number of shares float is 117.55. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.40%, and institutional ownership is at 88.00%. The float short is 1.55%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.87. Management has seen a return on assets of 2.70%, and also a return on investment of 7.00%.

The ability for Arch Capital Group Ltd., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.18 and total debt/equity is 0.18. In terms of margins, Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 19.80%, and Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a profit margin of 14.90%.

The 52 week high is -2.60%, with 43.92% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.83% and the 200 day simple moving average is 13.48%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.