Is Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 26117.38, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has a large market cap size. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 4/5/1983. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is in the Farm Products industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, is 3160.58, and so far today it has a volume of 1120616. Performance year to date since the 4/5/1983 is 27.57%.

To help you determine whether Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 17.21 and forward P/E is 15.48. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a value for PEG of 2.33. P/S ratio is 0.42 and the P/B ratio is 1.52. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 27.29 and 28.48 respectively.

At the current price Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) is trading at, 45.53 (0.37% today), Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a dividend yield of 2.65%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 44.60%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.64, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 29.75% after growing -13.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 41.30%, and -4.40% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 575.78, and the number of shares float is 560.46. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 74.80%. The float short is 1.57%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.79. Management has seen a return on assets of 3.90%, and also a return on investment of 5.00%.

The ability for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.6, and quick ratio is 1. Long term debt/equity is 0.38 and total debt/equity is 0.4. In terms of margins, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a gross margin of 5.70%, with its operating margin at 2.20%, and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a profit margin of 2.50%.

The 52 week high is -4.22%, with 57.30% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.27% and the 200 day simple moving average is 9.16%.

