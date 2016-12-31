Is ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 48460.2, ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) has a large market cap size. ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/16/1995. ASML Holding NV is in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry and Technology sector. Average volume for ASML Holding NV, is 706.98, and so far today it has a volume of 638083. Performance year to date since the 3/16/1995 is 26.71%.

To help you determine whether ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 36.71 and forward P/E is 24.56. PEG perhaps more useful shows that ASML Holding NV has a value for PEG of 3.11. P/S ratio is 7.35 and the P/B ratio is 5.3. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 10.77 and 70.03 respectively.

At the current price ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) is trading at, 112.2 (0.94% today), ASML Holding NV has a dividend yield of 1.09%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 24.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.03, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 27.89% after growing 17.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 24.70%, and 17.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 435.95, and the number of shares float is 357.47. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.40%, and institutional ownership is at 15.70%. The float short is 1.13%, with the short ratio at a value of 5.71. Management has seen a return on assets of 9.10%, and also a return on investment of 14.70%.

The ability for ASML Holding NV, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2.8, and quick ratio is 2. Long term debt/equity is 0.28 and total debt/equity is 0. In terms of margins, ASML Holding NV has a gross margin of 44.40%, with its operating margin at 22.90%, and ASML Holding NV has a profit margin of 19.60%.

The 52 week high is 0.52%, with 47.12% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 7.32% and the 200 day simple moving average is 9.79%.

