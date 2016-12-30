Is AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 69220.8, AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has a large market cap size. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 5/17/1993. AstraZeneca PLC is in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for AstraZeneca PLC, is 7311.47, and so far today it has a volume of 2381165. Performance year to date since the 5/17/1993 is -15.69%.

To help you determine whether AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 28.09 and forward P/E is 14.87. PEG perhaps more useful shows that AstraZeneca PLC has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 2.91 and the P/B ratio is 5.29. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 17.31 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) is trading at, 27.27 (-0.33% today), AstraZeneca PLC has a dividend yield of 3.29%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 97.50%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.97, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -10.90% after growing 128.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 31.60%, and -4.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 2530, and the number of shares float is 2503.83. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.50%, and institutional ownership is at 13.90%. The float short is 0.91%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.12. Management has seen a return on assets of 3.90%, and also a return on investment of 11.50%.

The ability for AstraZeneca PLC, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.8, and quick ratio is 0.7. Long term debt/equity is 1.13 and total debt/equity is 1.35. In terms of margins, AstraZeneca PLC has a gross margin of 82.70%, with its operating margin at 14.50%, and AstraZeneca PLC has a profit margin of 10.40%.

The 52 week high is -21.14%, with 6.73% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -1.28% and the 200 day simple moving average is -8.41%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.