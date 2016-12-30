Is Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 16668.05, Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has a large market cap size. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 7/1/1985. Autodesk, Inc. is in the Technical & System Software industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Autodesk, Inc., is 2259.59, and so far today it has a volume of 671389. Performance year to date since the 7/1/1985 is 23.06%.

To help you determine whether Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is *TBA. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Autodesk, Inc. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 7.57 and the P/B ratio is 15.72. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 8.47 and 73.01 respectively.

At the current price Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) is trading at, 74.07 (-1.21% today), Autodesk, Inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -2.02, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 75.40% after growing -515.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -230.40%, and -18.40% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 222.3, and the number of shares float is 221.51. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.40%, and institutional ownership is at 97.70%. The float short is 3.98%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.9. Management has seen a return on assets of -8.80%, and also a return on investment of -9.90%.

The ability for Autodesk, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.5, and quick ratio is 1.5. Long term debt/equity is 1.4 and total debt/equity is 1.4. In terms of margins, Autodesk, Inc. has a gross margin of 83.90%, with its operating margin at -15.80%, and Autodesk, Inc. has a profit margin of -20.50%.

The 52 week high is -10.84%, with 78.05% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.27% and the 200 day simple moving average is 15.04%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.