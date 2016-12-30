Is Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 10011.84, Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has a large market cap size. Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 4/28/1997. Autoliv, Inc. is in the Auto Parts industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for Autoliv, Inc., is 454.87, and so far today it has a volume of 527264. Performance year to date since the 4/28/1997 is -7.13%.

To help you determine whether Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 16.57 and forward P/E is 15.85. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Autoliv, Inc. has a value for PEG of 2.38. P/S ratio is 1 and the P/B ratio is 2.66. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 8.47 and 43.01 respectively.

At the current price Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) is trading at, 112.67 (-0.65% today), Autoliv, Inc. has a dividend yield of 2.05%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 33.50%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 6.84, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 5.64% after growing 2.10% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 39.00%, and 12.70% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 88.28, and the number of shares float is 87.94. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.12%, and institutional ownership is at 34.30%. The float short is 6.06%, with the short ratio at a value of 11.71. Management has seen a return on assets of 7.50%, and also a return on investment of 10.20%.

The ability for Autoliv, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.7, and quick ratio is 1.4. Long term debt/equity is 0.39 and total debt/equity is 0.41. In terms of margins, Autoliv, Inc. has a gross margin of 20.50%, with its operating margin at 8.90%, and Autoliv, Inc. has a profit margin of 6.10%.

The 52 week high is -9.66%, with 21.48% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 9.65% and the 200 day simple moving average is 3.49%.

