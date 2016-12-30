Is Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 46524.57, Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has a large market cap size. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 4/6/1983. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. is in the Business Software & Services industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Automatic Data Processing, Inc., is 1967.3, and so far today it has a volume of 882744. Performance year to date since the 4/6/1983 is 25.10%.

To help you determine whether Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 31 and forward P/E is 25.42. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a value for PEG of 2.71. P/S ratio is 3.92 and the P/B ratio is 11.01. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 16.51 and 47.96 respectively.

At the current price Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is trading at, 102.51 (-0.91% today), Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a dividend yield of 2.20%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 63.20%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.34, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 10.96% after growing 12.40% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 11.70%, and 7.50% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 449.73, and the number of shares float is 449.7. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 78.10%. The float short is 1.64%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.74. Management has seen a return on assets of 3.60%, and also a return on investment of 22.80%.

The ability for Automatic Data Processing, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.1, and quick ratio is 1.1. Long term debt/equity is 0.47 and total debt/equity is 0.47. In terms of margins, Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a gross margin of 43.40%, with its operating margin at 18.80%, and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a profit margin of 12.80%.

The 52 week high is -1.32%, with 37.01% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 8.83% and the 200 day simple moving average is 14.39%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.