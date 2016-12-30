Is AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 22964.57, AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has a large market cap size. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 4/2/1991. AutoZone, Inc. is in the Auto Parts Stores industry and Services sector. Average volume for AutoZone, Inc., is 296.95, and so far today it has a volume of 128019. Performance year to date since the 4/2/1991 is 7.63%.

To help you determine whether AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 19.03 and forward P/E is 15.8. PEG perhaps more useful shows that AutoZone, Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.63. P/S ratio is 2.14 and the P/B ratio is *TBA. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 117.47 and 25.24 respectively.

At the current price AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) is trading at, 790.19 (-1.04% today), AutoZone, Inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 41.97, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 10.98% after growing 13.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 13.00%, and 3.40% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 28.76, and the number of shares float is 28.39. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.50%, and institutional ownership is at 98.40%. The float short is 9.24%, with the short ratio at a value of 8.84. Management has seen a return on assets of 14.80%, and also a return on investment of 43.70%.

The ability for AutoZone, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.9, and quick ratio is 0.1. Long term debt/equity is *TBA and total debt/equity is *TBA. In terms of margins, AutoZone, Inc. has a gross margin of 52.80%, with its operating margin at 19.40%, and AutoZone, Inc. has a profit margin of 11.80%.

The 52 week high is -3.58%, with 16.03% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.45% and the 200 day simple moving average is 2.12%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.