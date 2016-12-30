Is AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 24008.03, AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has a large market cap size. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE: AVB) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/11/1994. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. is in the REIT – Residential industry and Financial sector. Average volume for AvalonBay Communities, Inc., is 840.26, and so far today it has a volume of 371975. Performance year to date since the 3/11/1994 is -2.47%.

To help you determine whether AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 25.55 and forward P/E is 37.02. PEG perhaps more useful shows that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a value for PEG of 54.36. P/S ratio is 11.96 and the P/B ratio is 2.4. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 364.31 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) is trading at, 176.86 (0.72% today), AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a dividend yield of 3.08%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 72.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 6.87, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -26.57% after growing 12.10% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 69.30%, and 8.60% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 136.72, and the number of shares float is 136.7. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 97.50%. The float short is 2.64%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.29. Management has seen a return on assets of 6.00%, and also a return on investment of 3.40%.

The ability for AvalonBay Communities, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.68 and total debt/equity is 0.68. In terms of margins, AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a gross margin of 66.50%, with its operating margin at 29.90%, and AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a profit margin of 51.20%.

The 52 week high is -6.62%, with 12.58% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.02% and the 200 day simple moving average is 0.85%.

