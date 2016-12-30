Is Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 11701.95, Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) has a large market cap size. Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/17/2015. Avangrid, Inc. is in the Gas Utilities industry and Utilities sector. Average volume for Avangrid, Inc., is 447.79, and so far today it has a volume of 323267. Performance year to date since the 12/17/2015 is 3.01%.

To help you determine whether Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 15.57 and forward P/E is 16.88. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Avangrid, Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.95. P/S ratio is 2.06 and the P/B ratio is 0.78. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 64.3 and 354.6 respectively.

At the current price Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) is trading at, 37.93 (0.11% today), Avangrid, Inc. has a dividend yield of 4.57%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 53.20%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.43, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 13.44% after growing -23.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 101.50%, and 35.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 308.84, and the number of shares float is 55.48. The senior management bring insider ownership to *TBA, and institutional ownership is at 13.10%. The float short is 2.70%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.34. Management has seen a return on assets of 1.70%, and also a return on investment of 2.40%.

The ability for Avangrid, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1, and quick ratio is 0.8. Long term debt/equity is 0.29 and total debt/equity is 0.3. In terms of margins, Avangrid, Inc. has a gross margin of 79.20%, with its operating margin at 17.10%, and Avangrid, Inc. has a profit margin of 9.10%.

The 52 week high is -17.04%, with 9.96% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.43% and the 200 day simple moving average is -5.63%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.