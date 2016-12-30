Is Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 57502.44, Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has a large market cap size. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 8/5/2005. Baidu, Inc. is in the Internet Information Providers industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Baidu, Inc., is 2074.02, and so far today it has a volume of 921545. Performance year to date since the 8/5/2005 is -11.92%.

To help you determine whether Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 12.63 and forward P/E is 29.64. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Baidu, Inc. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 5.62 and the P/B ratio is 4.55. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 5.1 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) is trading at, 163.56 (-1.77% today), Baidu, Inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 13.18, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 32.41% after growing 154.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 9.70%, and -0.70% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 345.36, and the number of shares float is 253.69. The senior management bring insider ownership to 15.60%, and institutional ownership is at 83.50%. The float short is 1.28%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.56. Management has seen a return on assets of 20.50%, and also a return on investment of 5.40%.

The ability for Baidu, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2.7, and quick ratio is 2.7. Long term debt/equity is 0.41 and total debt/equity is 0.45. In terms of margins, Baidu, Inc. has a gross margin of 52.50%, with its operating margin at 16.00%, and Baidu, Inc. has a profit margin of 44.90%.

The 52 week high is -18.63%, with 17.15% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -2.76% and the 200 day simple moving average is -5.85%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.