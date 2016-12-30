Is Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE:BHI), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 27649.68, Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE:BHI) has a large market cap size. Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE: BHI) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 4/7/1987. Baker Hughes Incorporated is in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for Baker Hughes Incorporated, is 4124.79, and so far today it has a volume of 772763. Performance year to date since the 4/7/1987 is 42.26%.

To help you determine whether Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE:BHI) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 130.48. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Baker Hughes Incorporated has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 2.55 and the P/B ratio is 2.12. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 7.4 and 8.15 respectively.

At the current price Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE:BHI) is trading at, 65.13 (0.63% today), Baker Hughes Incorporated has a dividend yield of 1.05%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -7.65, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 128.60% after growing -214.70% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -175.50%, and -37.80% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 427.22, and the number of shares float is 421.12. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 91.40%. The float short is 1.63%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.66. Management has seen a return on assets of -15.40%, and also a return on investment of -8.60%.

The ability for Baker Hughes Incorporated, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 4, and quick ratio is 3.2. Long term debt/equity is 0.22 and total debt/equity is 0.23. In terms of margins, Baker Hughes Incorporated has a gross margin of -1.30%, with its operating margin at -27.40%, and Baker Hughes Incorporated has a profit margin of -31.00%.

The 52 week high is -5.04%, with 75.81% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 6.72% and the 200 day simple moving average is 29.51%.

