Is Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 13270.73, Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has a large market cap size. Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 9/7/1984. Ball Corporation is in the Packaging & Containers industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for Ball Corporation, is 1257.19, and so far today it has a volume of 322670. Performance year to date since the 9/7/1984 is 4.81%.

To help you determine whether Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 41.47 and forward P/E is 17.57. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Ball Corporation has a value for PEG of 4.71. P/S ratio is 1.58 and the P/B ratio is 3.56. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 20.57 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) is trading at, 75.14 (-0.73% today), Ball Corporation has a dividend yield of 0.69%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 27.50%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.83, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 24.62% after growing -39.60% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -100.00%, and 34.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 175.33, and the number of shares float is 166.97. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.60%, and institutional ownership is at 86.00%. The float short is 6.26%, with the short ratio at a value of 8.31. Management has seen a return on assets of 1.70%, and also a return on investment of 7.00%.

The ability for Ball Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.4, and quick ratio is 0.9. Long term debt/equity is 2.08 and total debt/equity is 2.18. In terms of margins, Ball Corporation has a gross margin of 19.30%, with its operating margin at 3.00%, and Ball Corporation has a profit margin of 3.20%.

The 52 week high is -8.48%, with 21.47% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -2.20% and the 200 day simple moving average is 0.28%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.