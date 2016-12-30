Is Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 43583.12, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has a large market cap size. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/15/1988. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. is in the Foreign Regional Banks industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A., is 4169.54, and so far today it has a volume of 1474019. Performance year to date since the 12/15/1988 is -2.63%.

To help you determine whether Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 11.91 and forward P/E is 10.06. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a value for PEG of 0.67. P/S ratio is 1.51 and the P/B ratio is 1.03. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 0.36 and 8.19 respectively.

At the current price Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) is trading at, 6.74 (0.90% today), Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a dividend yield of 5.24%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 16.40%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.56, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 25.28% after growing -13.60% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 175.80%, and -1.80% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 6524.42, and the number of shares float is 6334.88. The senior management bring insider ownership to 7.90%, and institutional ownership is at 1.90%. The float short is 0.07%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.1. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.50%, and also a return on investment of 8.10%.

The ability for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 1.61 and total debt/equity is 1.61. In terms of margins, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 47.10%, and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a profit margin of 12.70%.

The 52 week high is -9.25%, with 35.41% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.09% and the 200 day simple moving average is 8.57%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.