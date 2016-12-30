Is Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 48047.74, Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has a large market cap size. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 8/2/2002. Banco Bradesco S.A. is in the Foreign Regional Banks industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Banco Bradesco S.A., is 13337.73, and so far today it has a volume of 4107934. Performance year to date since the 8/2/2002 is 112.03%.

To help you determine whether Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 8.91 and forward P/E is 9.16. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Banco Bradesco S.A. has a value for PEG of 1.04. P/S ratio is 1.14 and the P/B ratio is 1.72. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is *TBA and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) is trading at, 8.71 (-1.25% today), Banco Bradesco S.A. has a dividend yield of 2.49%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.99, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 9.81% after growing 18.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -2.80%, and 119.80% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 5447.59, and the number of shares float is 2724.09. The senior management bring insider ownership to 35.30%, and institutional ownership is at 24.00%. The float short is 0.40%, with the short ratio at a value of 0.82. Management has seen a return on assets of 1.70%, and also a return on investment of 9.10%.

The ability for Banco Bradesco S.A., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0 and total debt/equity is 0. In terms of margins, Banco Bradesco S.A. has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 36.20%, and Banco Bradesco S.A. has a profit margin of 13.00%.

The 52 week high is -16.03%, with 150.89% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -1.71% and the 200 day simple moving average is 8.94%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.