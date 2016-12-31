Is Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 11457.6, Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) has a large market cap size. Banco de Chile (NYSE: BCH) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 8/2/2002. Banco de Chile is in the Foreign Regional Banks industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Banco de Chile, is 42.81, and so far today it has a volume of 7956. Performance year to date since the 8/2/2002 is 27.24%.

To help you determine whether Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 13.55 and forward P/E is 13.13. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Banco de Chile has a value for PEG of 4.53. P/S ratio is 3.86 and the P/B ratio is 2.83. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 1.97 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) is trading at, 70.68 (0.21% today), Banco de Chile has a dividend yield of 4.11%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 56.40%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 5.21, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 2.70% after growing -4.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 14.30%, and 28.50% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 162.45, and the number of shares float is 38.27. The senior management bring insider ownership to 87.90%, and institutional ownership is at 3.50%. The float short is 0.26%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.35. Management has seen a return on assets of 1.90%, and also a return on investment of 8.10%.

The ability for Banco de Chile, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 2.66 and total debt/equity is 2.66. In terms of margins, Banco de Chile has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 47.60%, and Banco de Chile has a profit margin of 28.70%.

The 52 week high is -2.90%, with 34.77% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.47% and the 200 day simple moving average is 7.79%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.