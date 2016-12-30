Is Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 33547.19, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) has a large market cap size. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 10/7/2009. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. is in the Foreign Regional Banks industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A., is 1319.57, and so far today it has a volume of 635381. Performance year to date since the 10/7/2009 is 147.65%.

To help you determine whether Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 30.17 and forward P/E is 18.6. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. has a value for PEG of 1.82. P/S ratio is 1.46 and the P/B ratio is 2.53. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 0.6 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) is trading at, 8.91 (-1.22% today), Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. has a dividend yield of 4.77%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 55.50%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.3, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 3.19% after growing 74.20% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 33.80%, and 4.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 3719.2, and the number of shares float is 1247.14. The senior management bring insider ownership to 6.29%, and institutional ownership is at 1.00%. The float short is 1.09%, with the short ratio at a value of 10.27. Management has seen a return on assets of 1.20%, and also a return on investment of 16.00%.

The ability for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 1.22 and total debt/equity is 1.22. In terms of margins, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 22.10%, and Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. has a profit margin of 9.80%.

The 52 week high is -2.30%, with 197.32% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 11.50% and the 200 day simple moving average is 40.74%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.