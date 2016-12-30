Is Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 10279.3, Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has a large market cap size. Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE: BSAC) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 10/31/1994. Banco Santander-Chile is in the Money Center Banks industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Banco Santander-Chile, is 322.1, and so far today it has a volume of 69624. Performance year to date since the 10/31/1994 is 31.00%.

To help you determine whether Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 15.57 and forward P/E is 13.1. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Banco Santander-Chile has a value for PEG of 2.94. P/S ratio is 3.21 and the P/B ratio is 2.5. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 1.3 and 19.86 respectively.

At the current price Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) is trading at, 21.94 (0.14% today), Banco Santander-Chile has a dividend yield of 4.93%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 75.20%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.41, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 8.64% after growing -21.20% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -5.70%, and -6.50% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 469.16, and the number of shares float is 0.47. The senior management bring insider ownership to *TBA, and institutional ownership is at 23.00%. The float short is *TBA, with the short ratio at a value of *TBA. Management has seen a return on assets of 1.30%, and also a return on investment of 7.50%.

The ability for Banco Santander-Chile, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 3.06 and total debt/equity is 3.06. In terms of margins, Banco Santander-Chile has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 40.60%, and Banco Santander-Chile has a profit margin of 20.70%.

The 52 week high is -6.64%, with 47.48% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -1.05% and the 200 day simple moving average is 7.71%.

