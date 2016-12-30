Is Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 74470.14, Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has a large market cap size. Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE: SAN) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/5/1988. Banco Santander, S.A. is in the Foreign Money Center Banks industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Banco Santander, S.A., is 5595.1, and so far today it has a volume of 4331177. Performance year to date since the 1/5/1988 is 9.26%.

To help you determine whether Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 13.98 and forward P/E is 10.63. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Banco Santander, S.A. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 1.65 and the P/B ratio is 0.8. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 0.4 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) is trading at, 5.15 (1.80% today), Banco Santander, S.A. has a dividend yield of 3.95%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.36, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 30.05% after growing -16.10% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 3.70%, and -2.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 14717.42, and the number of shares float is 14330.9. The senior management bring insider ownership to 21.00%, and institutional ownership is at 0.70%. The float short is 0.06%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.42. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.50%, and also a return on investment of 6.50%.

The ability for Banco Santander, S.A., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 2.57 and total debt/equity is 2.57. In terms of margins, Banco Santander, S.A. has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 48.60%, and Banco Santander, S.A. has a profit margin of 14.40%.

The 52 week high is -1.89%, with 46.90% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 6.95% and the 200 day simple moving average is 16.08%.

