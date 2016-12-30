Is Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 46629.85, Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has a large market cap size. Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 10/27/1994. Bank of Montreal is in the Money Center Banks industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Bank of Montreal, is 556.58, and so far today it has a volume of 294088. Performance year to date since the 10/27/1994 is 32.72%.

To help you determine whether Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 13.99 and forward P/E is 11.85. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Bank of Montreal has a value for PEG of 3.8. P/S ratio is 4.33 and the P/B ratio is 1.62. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 0.28 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) is trading at, 72.01 (0.26% today), Bank of Montreal has a dividend yield of 3.68%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 49.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 5.13, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 5.59% after growing 5.30% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 10.80%, and 16.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 649.26, and the number of shares float is 645.42. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 54.10%. The float short is 0.89%, with the short ratio at a value of 10.27. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.60%, and also a return on investment of 18.50%.

The ability for Bank of Montreal, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.12 and total debt/equity is 0.12. In terms of margins, Bank of Montreal has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 62.50%, and Bank of Montreal has a profit margin of 30.80%.

The 52 week high is -2.53%, with 57.93% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 7.24% and the 200 day simple moving average is 12.75%.

