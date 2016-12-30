Is Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 46736.81, Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has a large market cap size. Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 9/10/1986. Barclays PLC is in the Foreign Money Center Banks industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Barclays PLC, is 5329.72, and so far today it has a volume of 1466493. Performance year to date since the 9/10/1986 is -14.02%.

To help you determine whether Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 10.33. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Barclays PLC has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 1.79 and the P/B ratio is 0.48. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 0.05 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) is trading at, 10.99 (1.29% today), Barclays PLC has a dividend yield of 3.50%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -0.22, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 66.67% after growing -164.20% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 5.60%, and 2.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 4307.54, and the number of shares float is 4075.18. The senior management bring insider ownership to 12.00%, and institutional ownership is at 2.50%. The float short is 0.13%, with the short ratio at a value of 0.96. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.20%, and also a return on investment of 6.00%.

The ability for Barclays PLC, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 1.47 and total debt/equity is 1.47. In terms of margins, Barclays PLC has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at *TBA, and Barclays PLC has a profit margin of *TBA.

The 52 week high is -14.36%, with 63.60% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 6.28% and the 200 day simple moving average is 18.56%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.