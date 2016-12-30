Is Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 19094.35, Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) has a large market cap size. Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: ABX) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 2/4/1985. Barrick Gold Corporation is in the Gold industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for Barrick Gold Corporation, is 18209.87, and so far today it has a volume of 14469482. Performance year to date since the 2/4/1985 is 123.22%.

To help you determine whether Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 18.9. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Barrick Gold Corporation has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 2.25 and the P/B ratio is 2.54. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 7.21 and 13.34 respectively.

At the current price Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) is trading at, 16.15 (-1.49% today), Barrick Gold Corporation has a dividend yield of 0.49%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -2.05, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 26.20% after growing 2.40% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 166.30%, and -0.80% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1165, and the number of shares float is 1162.91. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 72.10%. The float short is 1.70%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.09. Management has seen a return on assets of -9.30%, and also a return on investment of -13.50%.

The ability for Barrick Gold Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2.7, and quick ratio is 1.7. Long term debt/equity is 1.12 and total debt/equity is 1.14. In terms of margins, Barrick Gold Corporation has a gross margin of 35.70%, with its operating margin at -18.40%, and Barrick Gold Corporation has a profit margin of -28.20%.

The 52 week high is -31.04%, with 122.62% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.03% and the 200 day simple moving average is -8.57%.

