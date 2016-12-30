Is Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 24041.15, Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has a large market cap size. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 10/27/1981. Baxter International Inc. is in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for Baxter International Inc., is 4054.44, and so far today it has a volume of 964871. Performance year to date since the 10/27/1981 is 17.37%.

To help you determine whether Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 4.98 and forward P/E is 20.71. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Baxter International Inc. has a value for PEG of 0.36. P/S ratio is 2.38 and the P/B ratio is 2.77. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 9.26 and 22.04 respectively.

At the current price Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) is trading at, 44.42 (0.37% today), Baxter International Inc. has a dividend yield of 1.17%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 5.50%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 8.89, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 12.00% after growing -79.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 12900.00%, and 2.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 543.18, and the number of shares float is 542.04. The senior management bring insider ownership to 10.11%, and institutional ownership is at 85.30%. The float short is 1.90%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.54. Management has seen a return on assets of 28.10%, and also a return on investment of 3.40%.

The ability for Baxter International Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2.5, and quick ratio is 1.9. Long term debt/equity is 0.33 and total debt/equity is 0.33. In terms of margins, Baxter International Inc. has a gross margin of 38.60%, with its operating margin at -10.70%, and Baxter International Inc. has a profit margin of 48.70%.

The 52 week high is -11.18%, with 31.95% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -3.10% and the 200 day simple moving average is -1.87%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.