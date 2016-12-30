Is BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 37726.4, BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has a large market cap size. BB&T Corporation (NYSE: BBT) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/26/1990. BB&T Corporation is in the Regional – Southeast Banks industry and Financial sector. Average volume for BB&T Corporation, is 5490.08, and so far today it has a volume of 1860297. Performance year to date since the 3/26/1990 is 27.63%.

To help you determine whether BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 17.39 and forward P/E is 15.02. PEG perhaps more useful shows that BB&T Corporation has a value for PEG of 3.16. P/S ratio is 5.38 and the P/B ratio is 1.41. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 12.48 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) is trading at, 46.95 (0.49% today), BB&T Corporation has a dividend yield of 2.57%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 41.20%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.69, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 11.75% after growing -6.20% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 14.50%, and 8.80% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 807.5, and the number of shares float is 807.39. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 64.80%. The float short is 1.93%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.84. Management has seen a return on assets of 1.00%, and also a return on investment of 9.00%.

The ability for BB&T Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.84 and total debt/equity is 0.84. In terms of margins, BB&T Corporation has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 81.10%, and BB&T Corporation has a profit margin of 30.90%.

The 52 week high is -1.88%, with 60.53% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 8.26% and the 200 day simple moving average is 25.06%.

