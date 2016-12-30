Is BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 37666, BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has a large market cap size. BCE Inc. (NYSE: BCE) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 11/15/1982. BCE Inc. is in the Telecom Services – Domestic industry and Technology sector. Average volume for BCE Inc., is 833.48, and so far today it has a volume of 434825. Performance year to date since the 11/15/1982 is 17.10%.

To help you determine whether BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 18.47 and forward P/E is 16.04. PEG perhaps more useful shows that BCE Inc. has a value for PEG of 4.45. P/S ratio is 2.35 and the P/B ratio is 4.07. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 36.46 and 80.23 respectively.

At the current price BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) is trading at, 43.21 (0.05% today), BCE Inc. has a dividend yield of 4.75%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 85.50%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.34, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 3.82% after growing 0.20% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -0.90%, and 1.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 872.1, and the number of shares float is 869.78. The senior management bring insider ownership to *TBA, and institutional ownership is at 52.90%. The float short is 1.10%, with the short ratio at a value of 11.49. Management has seen a return on assets of 5.60%, and also a return on investment of 11.10%.

The ability for BCE Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.6, and quick ratio is 0.5. Long term debt/equity is 1.33 and total debt/equity is 1.73. In terms of margins, BCE Inc. has a gross margin of 69.30%, with its operating margin at 22.60%, and BCE Inc. has a profit margin of 12.60%.

The 52 week high is -9.83%, with 25.82% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.50% and the 200 day simple moving average is -3.88%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.