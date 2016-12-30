Is Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 35306.87, Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has a large market cap size. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 4/6/1983. Becton, Dickinson and Company is in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for Becton, Dickinson and Company, is 1111.32, and so far today it has a volume of 457040. Performance year to date since the 4/6/1983 is 9.62%.

To help you determine whether Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 36.96 and forward P/E is 15.81. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Becton, Dickinson and Company has a value for PEG of 3.53. P/S ratio is 2.83 and the P/B ratio is 4.65. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 22.52 and 27.61 respectively.

At the current price Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) is trading at, 165.5 (-0.39% today), Becton, Dickinson and Company has a dividend yield of 1.76%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 57.60%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 4.5, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 10.42% after growing 34.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -90.10%, and 5.60% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 212.5, and the number of shares float is 212.29. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 84.00%. The float short is 1.72%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.28. Management has seen a return on assets of 3.80%, and also a return on investment of 6.90%.

The ability for Becton, Dickinson and Company, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.4, and quick ratio is 1.1. Long term debt/equity is 1.38 and total debt/equity is 1.51. In terms of margins, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a gross margin of 48.00%, with its operating margin at 11.40%, and Becton, Dickinson and Company has a profit margin of 7.80%.

The 52 week high is -8.54%, with 29.93% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -1.79% and the 200 day simple moving average is -1.23%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.