Is Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 13616.15, Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has a large market cap size. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 4/19/1985. Best Buy Co., Inc. is in the Electronics Stores industry and Services sector. Average volume for Best Buy Co., Inc., is 5502.06, and so far today it has a volume of 2158073. Performance year to date since the 4/19/1985 is 47.93%.

To help you determine whether Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 13.25 and forward P/E is 12.32. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Best Buy Co., Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.06. P/S ratio is 0.34 and the P/B ratio is 3.2. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 4.37 and 11.76 respectively.

At the current price Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) is trading at, 42.59 (-1.11% today), Best Buy Co., Inc. has a dividend yield of 2.60%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 31.90%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.25, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 6.43% after growing -34.70% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 62.30%, and 1.40% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 316.14, and the number of shares float is 267.02. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.80%, and institutional ownership is at 89.80%. The float short is 13.33%, with the short ratio at a value of 6.47. Management has seen a return on assets of 8.10%, and also a return on investment of 14.30%.

The ability for Best Buy Co., Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.3, and quick ratio is 0.6. Long term debt/equity is 0.31 and total debt/equity is 0.32. In terms of margins, Best Buy Co., Inc. has a gross margin of 23.70%, with its operating margin at 4.40%, and Best Buy Co., Inc. has a profit margin of 2.80%.

The 52 week high is -13.79%, with 75.99% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -1.40% and the 200 day simple moving average is 19.52%.

