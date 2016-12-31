Is BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 96514.47, BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP) has a large market cap size. BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE: BHP) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 5/29/1987. BHP Billiton Limited is in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for BHP Billiton Limited, is 3255.07, and so far today it has a volume of 1184977. Performance year to date since the 5/29/1987 is 43.79%.

To help you determine whether BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 19.36. PEG perhaps more useful shows that BHP Billiton Limited has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 3.12 and the P/B ratio is 1.78. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 9.24 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP) is trading at, 35.72 (-1.53% today), BHP Billiton Limited has a dividend yield of 1.65%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -2.4, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 48.06% after growing -287.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -113.20%, and -33.40% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 2661, and the number of shares float is 2657.65. The senior management bring insider ownership to 5.40%, and institutional ownership is at 3.00%. The float short is 0.46%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.79. Management has seen a return on assets of -5.00%, and also a return on investment of -5.70%.

The ability for BHP Billiton Limited, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.4, and quick ratio is 1.2. Long term debt/equity is 0.59 and total debt/equity is 0.67. In terms of margins, BHP Billiton Limited has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at -20.20%, and BHP Billiton Limited has a profit margin of -20.70%.

The 52 week high is -11.16%, with 97.58% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -2.52% and the 200 day simple moving average is 14.46%.

