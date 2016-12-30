Is BHP Billiton plc (NYSE:BBL), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 93696.12, BHP Billiton plc (NYSE:BBL) has a large market cap size. BHP Billiton plc (NYSE: BBL) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/25/2003. BHP Billiton plc is in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for BHP Billiton plc, is 2158.77, and so far today it has a volume of 835428. Performance year to date since the 6/25/2003 is 44.10%.

To help you determine whether BHP Billiton plc (NYSE:BBL) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 14.61. PEG perhaps more useful shows that BHP Billiton plc has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 3.03 and the P/B ratio is 1.56. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 9.08 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price BHP Billiton plc (NYSE:BBL) is trading at, 31.45 (-1.29% today), BHP Billiton plc has a dividend yield of 1.88%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -2.4, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -4.51% after growing -287.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -105.30%, and -73.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 2940.87, and the number of shares float is 2659.18. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 4.20%. The float short is 0.03%, with the short ratio at a value of 0.42. Management has seen a return on assets of -5.00%, and also a return on investment of -5.70%.

The ability for BHP Billiton plc, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.4, and quick ratio is 1.2. Long term debt/equity is 0.59 and total debt/equity is 0.67. In terms of margins, BHP Billiton plc has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at -20.20%, and BHP Billiton plc has a profit margin of -20.70%.

The 52 week high is -12.22%, with 96.94% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -2.10% and the 200 day simple moving average is 15.18%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.