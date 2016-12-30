Is Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 62830.87, Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has a large market cap size. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 9/17/1991. Biogen Inc. is in the Biotechnology industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for Biogen Inc., is 1723.06, and so far today it has a volume of 671331. Performance year to date since the 9/17/1991 is -6.31%.

To help you determine whether Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 16.23 and forward P/E is 13.73. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Biogen Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.82. P/S ratio is 5.5 and the P/B ratio is 5.18. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 14.56 and 19.3 respectively.

At the current price Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) is trading at, 283.55 (-1.21% today), Biogen Inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 17.69, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 3.44% after growing 24.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 13.40%, and 6.40% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 218.9, and the number of shares float is 216.61. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 88.30%. The float short is 1.06%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.34. Management has seen a return on assets of 18.50%, and also a return on investment of 23.50%.

The ability for Biogen Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 3.2, and quick ratio is 2.8. Long term debt/equity is 0.54 and total debt/equity is 0.54. In terms of margins, Biogen Inc. has a gross margin of 87.50%, with its operating margin at 47.60%, and Biogen Inc. has a profit margin of 34.00%.

The 52 week high is -15.02%, with 27.14% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -4.08% and the 200 day simple moving average is -0.08%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.