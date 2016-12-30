Is BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 13980.3, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has a large market cap size. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 7/26/1999. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is in the Biotechnology industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., is 1263.64, and so far today it has a volume of 643473. Performance year to date since the 7/26/1999 is -20.44%.

To help you determine whether BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is *TBA. PEG perhaps more useful shows that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 13.38 and the P/B ratio is 5.28. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 13.51 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) is trading at, 82.64 (-0.85% today), BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -2.96, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 70.80% after growing -17.30% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 54.80%, and 34.00% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 167.73, and the number of shares float is 167.73. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.30%, and institutional ownership is at 100.00%. The float short is 4.49%, with the short ratio at a value of 5.97. Management has seen a return on assets of -13.50%, and also a return on investment of -4.20%.

The ability for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 4.4, and quick ratio is 3.5. Long term debt/equity is 0.25 and total debt/equity is 0.26. In terms of margins, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a gross margin of 82.00%, with its operating margin at -58.60%, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a profit margin of -46.20%.

The 52 week high is -22.78%, with 33.03% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -2.72% and the 200 day simple moving average is -6.10%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.