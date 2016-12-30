Is BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 61644.35, BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has a large market cap size. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 10/1/1999. BlackRock, Inc. is in the Asset Management industry and Financial sector. Average volume for BlackRock, Inc., is 741.64, and so far today it has a volume of 275952. Performance year to date since the 10/1/1999 is 14.17%.

To help you determine whether BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 19.92 and forward P/E is 17.06. PEG perhaps more useful shows that BlackRock, Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.86. P/S ratio is 5.54 and the P/B ratio is 2.15. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 10.98 and 140.74 respectively.

At the current price BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) is trading at, 380.59 (0.42% today), BlackRock, Inc. has a dividend yield of 2.42%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 46.90%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 19.03, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 15.33% after growing 2.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 5.30%, and -2.50% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 162.65, and the number of shares float is 154.85. The senior management bring insider ownership to 1.60%, and institutional ownership is at 85.80%. The float short is 1.49%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.12. Management has seen a return on assets of 1.40%, and also a return on investment of 10.20%.

The ability for BlackRock, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.17 and total debt/equity is 0.17. In terms of margins, BlackRock, Inc. has a gross margin of 88.90%, with its operating margin at 40.30%, and BlackRock, Inc. has a profit margin of 28.60%.

The 52 week high is -4.72%, with 39.16% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.52% and the 200 day simple moving average is 7.00%.

