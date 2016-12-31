Is Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 19087.23, Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has a large market cap size. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/18/1997. Boston Properties, Inc. is in the REIT – Office industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Boston Properties, Inc., is 919.81, and so far today it has a volume of 403326. Performance year to date since the 6/18/1997 is -0.96%.

To help you determine whether Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 38.65 and forward P/E is 46.67. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Boston Properties, Inc. has a value for PEG of 4.83. P/S ratio is 7.52 and the P/B ratio is 3.44. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 45.52 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) is trading at, 126.08 (1.95% today), Boston Properties, Inc. has a dividend yield of 2.43%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 74.50%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.2, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -2.14% after growing 31.70% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -58.40%, and -0.70% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 154.34, and the number of shares float is 152.51. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.63%, and institutional ownership is at 97.90%. The float short is 1.76%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.92. Management has seen a return on assets of 2.90%, and also a return on investment of 5.60%.

The ability for Boston Properties, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 1.78 and total debt/equity is 1.78. In terms of margins, Boston Properties, Inc. has a gross margin of 64.00%, with its operating margin at 34.50%, and Boston Properties, Inc. has a profit margin of 21.10%.

The 52 week high is -11.51%, with 20.04% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.92% and the 200 day simple moving average is -2.16%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.