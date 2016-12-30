Is Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 29345.13, Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has a large market cap size. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 5/19/1992. Boston Scientific Corporation is in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for Boston Scientific Corporation, is 8495.39, and so far today it has a volume of 1705420. Performance year to date since the 5/19/1992 is 17.68%.

To help you determine whether Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 380.7 and forward P/E is 17.28. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Boston Scientific Corporation has a value for PEG of 30.68. P/S ratio is 3.59 and the P/B ratio is 4.56. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 123.82 and 105.94 respectively.

At the current price Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) is trading at, 21.61 (-0.39% today), Boston Scientific Corporation has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.06, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 13.97% after growing -98.30% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 213.70%, and 11.50% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1352.31, and the number of shares float is 1348.14. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 91.60%. The float short is 1.35%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.14. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.50%, and also a return on investment of 0.70%.

The ability for Boston Scientific Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.1, and quick ratio is 0.7. Long term debt/equity is 0.8 and total debt/equity is 0.84. In terms of margins, Boston Scientific Corporation has a gross margin of 71.30%, with its operating margin at 0.40%, and Boston Scientific Corporation has a profit margin of 1.00%.

The 52 week high is -12.81%, with 37.94% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.66% and the 200 day simple moving average is -2.79%.

