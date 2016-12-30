Is BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 11933.05, BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has a large market cap size. BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 10/9/2003. BRF S.A. is in the Meat Products industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for BRF S.A., is 1367.9, and so far today it has a volume of 559644. Performance year to date since the 10/9/2003 is 8.35%.

To help you determine whether BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 26.43 and forward P/E is 19.8. PEG perhaps more useful shows that BRF S.A. has a value for PEG of 12.41. P/S ratio is 1.15 and the P/B ratio is 3.14. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 5.97 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) is trading at, 14.72 (-0.24% today), BRF S.A. has a dividend yield of 2.17%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 35.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.56, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 318.54% after growing 41.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -97.20%, and 2.70% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 809.02, and the number of shares float is 784.74. The senior management bring insider ownership to 1.70%, and institutional ownership is at 13.40%. The float short is 1.11%, with the short ratio at a value of 6.37. Management has seen a return on assets of 3.60%, and also a return on investment of 16.10%.

The ability for BRF S.A., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.4, and quick ratio is 0.9. Long term debt/equity is 1.17 and total debt/equity is 1.5. In terms of margins, BRF S.A. has a gross margin of 25.30%, with its operating margin at 9.40%, and BRF S.A. has a profit margin of 4.40%.

The 52 week high is -18.79%, with 35.19% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -4.28% and the 200 day simple moving average is -2.36%.

