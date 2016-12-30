Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 98421.9, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has a large market cap size. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/1/1972. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, is 11732.06, and so far today it has a volume of 2835207. Performance year to date since the 6/1/1972 is -12.81%.

To help you determine whether Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 29.33 and forward P/E is 19.75. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has a value for PEG of 1.63. P/S ratio is 5.33 and the P/B ratio is 6.31. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 17.7 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) is trading at, 58.36 (-0.92% today), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has a dividend yield of 2.65%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 75.40%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.01, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 4.08% after growing -22.30% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 71.10%, and 21.00% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1671, and the number of shares float is 1666.6. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 70.10%. The float short is 0.91%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.29. Management has seen a return on assets of 10.30%, and also a return on investment of 4.60%.

The ability for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.5, and quick ratio is 1.3. Long term debt/equity is 0.37 and total debt/equity is 0.44. In terms of margins, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has a gross margin of 75.70%, with its operating margin at 24.70%, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has a profit margin of 18.20%.

The 52 week high is -23.80%, with 19.03% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.65% and the 200 day simple moving average is -7.03%.

