Is British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 104858.07, British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) has a large market cap size. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 4/14/1980. British American Tobacco p.l.c. is in the Cigarettes industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for British American Tobacco p.l.c., is 1148.29, and so far today it has a volume of 265129. Performance year to date since the 4/14/1980 is 5.44%.

To help you determine whether British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 19.75 and forward P/E is 16.63. PEG perhaps more useful shows that British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a value for PEG of 1.62. P/S ratio is 6.38 and the P/B ratio is 13.91. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 43.94 and 83.95 respectively.

At the current price British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) is trading at, 112.75 (0.34% today), British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a dividend yield of 3.88%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 5.69, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 4.71% after growing 38.20% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 54.00%, and -1.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 933.15, and the number of shares float is 889.16. The senior management bring insider ownership to 4.60%, and institutional ownership is at 2.90%. The float short is 1.02%, with the short ratio at a value of 7.91. Management has seen a return on assets of 14.10%, and also a return on investment of 14.70%.

The ability for British American Tobacco p.l.c., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.9, and quick ratio is 0.5. Long term debt/equity is 2.44 and total debt/equity is 3.31. In terms of margins, British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a gross margin of 76.10%, with its operating margin at 33.10%, and British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a profit margin of 32.30%.

The 52 week high is -13.53%, with 17.08% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.35% and the 200 day simple moving average is -5.65%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.