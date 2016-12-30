Is Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 71768.13, Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) has a large market cap size. Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ: AVGO) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 8/6/2009. Broadcom Limited is in the Semiconductor – Broad Line industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Broadcom Limited, is 2603.3, and so far today it has a volume of 1484863. Performance year to date since the 8/6/2009 is 25.81%.

To help you determine whether Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 11.86. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Broadcom Limited has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 6.56 and the P/B ratio is 3.8. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 23.17 and 37.03 respectively.

At the current price Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) is trading at, 176.46 (-1.90% today), Broadcom Limited has a dividend yield of 2.27%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -1.07, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 7.63% after growing 23.10% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is *TBA, and 412.60% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 399, and the number of shares float is 396.92. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 92.30%. The float short is 1.07%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.63. Management has seen a return on assets of *TBA, and also a return on investment of *TBA.

The ability for Broadcom Limited, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2.3, and quick ratio is 1.9. Long term debt/equity is 0.7 and total debt/equity is 0.72. In terms of margins, Broadcom Limited has a gross margin of 43.90%, with its operating margin at *TBA, and Broadcom Limited has a profit margin of *TBA.

The 52 week high is -4.09%, with 56.81% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.10% and the 200 day simple moving average is 8.72%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.