Is Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 32640.63, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has a large market cap size. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/30/1983. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is in the Real Estate Development industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Brookfield Asset Management Inc., is 998.48, and so far today it has a volume of 283548. Performance year to date since the 12/30/1983 is 7.92%.

To help you determine whether Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 15.94 and forward P/E is 32.1. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 1.42 and the P/B ratio is 1.41. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 7.47 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) is trading at, 32.98 (0.03% today), Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a dividend yield of 1.58%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 24.20%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.07, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 26.17% after growing -51.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 292.60%, and 24.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 990.01, and the number of shares float is 901.18. The senior management bring insider ownership to 12.90%, and institutional ownership is at 61.40%. The float short is 0.89%, with the short ratio at a value of 8.06. Management has seen a return on assets of 1.30%, and also a return on investment of 5.70%.

The ability for Brookfield Asset Management Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 2.72 and total debt/equity is 3.07. In terms of margins, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a gross margin of 27.60%, with its operating margin at 17.80%, and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a profit margin of 8.80%.

The 52 week high is -8.67%, with 30.26% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -2.37% and the 200 day simple moving average is -2.36%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.