Is Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-B), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 17715.78, Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-B) has a large market cap size. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BF-B) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 9/7/1984. Brown-Forman Corporation is in the Beverages – Wineries & Distillers industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for Brown-Forman Corporation, is 1017.27, and so far today it has a volume of 184815. Performance year to date since the 9/7/1984 is -7.78%.

To help you determine whether Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-B) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 17.11 and forward P/E is 23.55. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Brown-Forman Corporation has a value for PEG of 3.23. P/S ratio is 5.85 and the P/B ratio is 13.68. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 83.96 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-B) is trading at, 44.88 (-0.57% today), Brown-Forman Corporation has a dividend yield of 1.62%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 12.80%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.64, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 7.76% after growing 62.70% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 3.30%, and -2.80% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 392.55, and the number of shares float is 289.81. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.70%, and institutional ownership is at 47.00%. The float short is 3.41%, with the short ratio at a value of 9.72. Management has seen a return on assets of 23.40%, and also a return on investment of 36.30%.

The ability for Brown-Forman Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2.8, and quick ratio is 1.4. Long term debt/equity is 1.49 and total debt/equity is 1.76. In terms of margins, Brown-Forman Corporation has a gross margin of 68.40%, with its operating margin at 49.80%, and Brown-Forman Corporation has a profit margin of 34.80%.

The 52 week high is -12.32%, with 2.41% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -1.29% and the 200 day simple moving average is -5.10%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.