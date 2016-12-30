Is BT Group plc (NYSE:BT), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 45370.32, BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) has a large market cap size. BT Group plc (NYSE: BT) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/3/1984. BT Group plc is in the Diversified Communication Services industry and Technology sector. Average volume for BT Group plc, is 570.35, and so far today it has a volume of 350713. Performance year to date since the 12/3/1984 is -30.75%.

To help you determine whether BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 12.97 and forward P/E is 11.03. PEG perhaps more useful shows that BT Group plc has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 1.67 and the P/B ratio is 5.62. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 12.51 and 13.75 respectively.

At the current price BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) is trading at, 22.99 (-0.30% today), BT Group plc has a dividend yield of 4.08%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 49.50%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.78, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 9.42% after growing 13.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -8.10%, and 38.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1967.49, and the number of shares float is 1658.93. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.40%, and institutional ownership is at 0.90%. The float short is 0.04%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.1. Management has seen a return on assets of 6.90%, and also a return on investment of 10.80%.

The ability for BT Group plc, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.7, and quick ratio is 0.7. Long term debt/equity is 1.7 and total debt/equity is 2.16. In terms of margins, BT Group plc has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 16.70%, and BT Group plc has a profit margin of 12.30%.

The 52 week high is -33.69%, with 7.76% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.30% and the 200 day simple moving average is -13.16%.

