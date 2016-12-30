Is C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 10439.43, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has a large market cap size. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 10/16/1997. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. is in the Air Delivery & Freight Services industry and Services sector. Average volume for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., is 1540.61, and so far today it has a volume of 391905. Performance year to date since the 10/16/1997 is 21.76%.

To help you determine whether C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 20.45 and forward P/E is 19.89. PEG perhaps more useful shows that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a value for PEG of 2.93. P/S ratio is 0.81 and the P/B ratio is 8.28. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 46.52 and 35.69 respectively.

At the current price C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) is trading at, 73.21 (-0.70% today), C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a dividend yield of 2.44%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 47.60%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.61, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 3.20% after growing 15.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -6.20%, and -1.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 141.59, and the number of shares float is 139.65. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.80%, and institutional ownership is at 85.50%. The float short is 10.71%, with the short ratio at a value of 9.71. Management has seen a return on assets of 15.50%, and also a return on investment of 26.60%.

The ability for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.1, and quick ratio is 1.1. Long term debt/equity is 0.39 and total debt/equity is 1.03. In terms of margins, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a gross margin of 17.70%, with its operating margin at 6.60%, and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a profit margin of 4.00%.

The 52 week high is -5.45%, with 24.34% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.95% and the 200 day simple moving average is 2.84%.

