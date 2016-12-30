Is C. R. Bard, Inc. (NYSE:BCR), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 16608.03, C. R. Bard, Inc. (NYSE:BCR) has a large market cap size. C. R. Bard, Inc. (NYSE: BCR) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 4/6/1983. C. R. Bard, Inc. is in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for C. R. Bard, Inc., is 500.33, and so far today it has a volume of 277589. Performance year to date since the 4/6/1983 is 18.88%.

To help you determine whether C. R. Bard, Inc. (NYSE:BCR) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 29.89 and forward P/E is 19.68. PEG perhaps more useful shows that C. R. Bard, Inc. has a value for PEG of 2.6. P/S ratio is 4.59 and the P/B ratio is 9.64. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 16.67 and 55.56 respectively.

At the current price C. R. Bard, Inc. (NYSE:BCR) is trading at, 224.82 (0.31% today), C. R. Bard, Inc. has a dividend yield of 0.46%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 14.40%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 7.5, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 10.94% after growing -52.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 209.80%, and 8.80% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 74.1, and the number of shares float is 73.27. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.50%, and institutional ownership is at 89.10%. The float short is 1.69%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.47. Management has seen a return on assets of 9.80%, and also a return on investment of 6.40%.

The ability for C. R. Bard, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2.6, and quick ratio is 2.1. Long term debt/equity is 0.95 and total debt/equity is 0.95. In terms of margins, C. R. Bard, Inc. has a gross margin of 62.90%, with its operating margin at 18.40%, and C. R. Bard, Inc. has a profit margin of 13.90%.

The 52 week high is -5.89%, with 31.17% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.00% and the 200 day simple moving average is 2.91%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.